Google pays homage to musician Lachhu Maharaj on 74th birthday

Lacchu Maharaj passed away in July 2016 in Varanasi at the age of 72 after a prolonged illness.

Doodle of Lachhu Maharaj. (Photo | Screengrab/google.co.in)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Google on Tuesday honoured noted tabla maestro Lachhu Maharaj on his 74th birth anniversary by dedicating a doodle to the musician.

Born in Varanasi on October 16, 1944 as Lakshmi Narayan Singh, Lachhu Maharaj was known for his proficiency in playing the tabla as part of the Benaras Gharana- one of the six most common styles of playing the tabla, which was developed nearly 200 years ago.

Apart from his performances, he also featured in a plethora of films. The tabla maestro was even nominated for a Padma Shri. However, he refused to accept the accolade.

Lacchu Maharaj passed away in July 2016 in Varanasi at the age of 72 after a prolonged illness.

