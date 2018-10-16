Home Nation

Self-styled godman Rampal Dass awarded life imprisonment in connection with two murder cases

Rampal and his 27 followers were charged with murder and wrongful confinement after four women and a child were found dead in his Satlok Ashram spread over 12 acres on November 19, 2014.

Published: 16th October 2018

Self-styled godman Rampal. (File Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Self-styled godman Rampal has been sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with two murder cases.

Rampal and his 27 followers were charged with murder and wrongful confinement after four women and a child were found dead in his Satlok Ashram spread over 12 acres, some three kilometres from Barwala town on Hisar-Tohana road in Hisar on November 19, 2014.

Another case was registered after a woman was found dead in his ashram.

Rampal was arrested on November 19, 2014 on the charges of murder, attempt to murder, conspiracy, holding illegal weapons and abetting suicide. During the search operations at the Satlok Ashram, the police had confiscated a large cache of arms and ammunition, petrol bombs, chilli grenades, acid syringes and pregnancy test strips.

Who is Rampal?

Rampal is the head of religious sect called Kabir Panth and is popularly referred to by his followers as 'Jagatguru Rampal Ji'. The 63-year-old used to work as a junior engineer in the irrigation department in Haryana and left his job in 1996.

Born at Dhanana village in Sonepat district, he is married and has two sons and as many daughters. The Satlok Ashram was founded in 1991 in Karotha village of Rohtak district. In 2006 during clashes between his followers and those of the Arya Samaj, one person was killed and 59 others were injured.

Subsequently, the district administration attached these properties. He then moved to his another ashram near Barwala in Hisar. The ashram was closed after the clashes in 2014. At present, two of his ashrams are operating in Bhiwani and in Delhi.

