Union Minister JP Nadda speaks to Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje, as Zika virus cases reach 80 in Jaipur

The number of people infected with the Zika virus has now reached 80 in the state capital, the Ministry said in a statement.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda on Tuesday assured Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje that the Centre would extend full support for curbing the spread of Zika virus in the state.

He said that there was no shortage of medicines and testing kits, and those will be provided to the state as and when required.

Nadda called for measures, including intensive fumigation, to ensure vector control in the state.

The Minister also urged the people not to panic, but cooperate with the health officials for controlling the breeding of larvae.

According to the Ministry, 330 teams have already been deployed in the affected wards of Jaipur's Shastri Nagar, and about 434,515 people have been brought under surveillance.

Officials have been inspecting houses to detect larvae to control the mosquito-borne virus.

"86,903 houses have been surveyed. 74,483 larvae-breeding sites were detected. The health workers undertook on-the-spot source reduction and containers were treated with temiphose," the Ministry said.

