Home Nation

Women journalists' group demands MJ Akbar's resignation, writes to President

The panel demanded that Akbar should submit himself to an independent investigation and that the Ministry of External Affairs should ask him to step down.

Published: 16th October 2018 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister MJ Akbar

Union Minister MJ Akbar (File | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A panel of female journalists has written to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding the dismissal of Union Minister MJ Akbar who has been accused of sexual harassment by a dozen women in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

"We are extremely concerned that he continues to be a minister in the Union council of ministers even as he pursues whatever legal course of action he plans.

"You will agree this is highly unethical and improper and would cast a cloud over any investigation of his alleged misdeeds, besides undermining the independence, justice and fair play that any citizen can expect from such proceedings," the Network of Women in Media in India (NWMI) said in the letter to the President on Monday.

Akbar, the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, has sued the woman who had first named him in the #MeToo campaign -- journalist Priya Ramani, for defamation.

READ| Disappointed, but ready to fight MJ Akbar's defamation complaint, says journo Priya Ramani

NWMI said that a criminal defamation charge is "a clear attempt to bully, intimidate and silence those who are bringing to light systemic abuse of women by men in powerful positions".

"It is designed to push women back into silent compliance and will silence the voices of the many who have not yet spoken up," it said.

The panel demanded that Akbar should submit himself to an independent investigation and that the Ministry of External Affairs should ask him to step down from office pending investigation.

READ| Probe #Metoo allegations against MJ Akbar, he should step down till investigation ends: Press bodies

Requesting that the case against Ramani be dropped, the panel wrote: "We would like to point out that Section 499 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code), which pertains to defamation, cites exceptions in case of 'imputation of truth which public good requires to be made or published'."

It said that all support should be extended by the government to women in their struggle for justice and that Union Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj should "take workplace harassment seriously and not encourage intimidatory tactics against women who have complained".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MJ Akbar #MeToo sexual harassment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Gallery
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
facebook twitter whatsapp