Yogi Adityanath cabinet passes resolution to rename Allahabad to Prayagraj

The decision to rename Allahabad has left the opposition parties in the state fuming.

Published: 16th October 2018 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The historic city of Allahabad was Tuesday officially renamed as Prayagraj.

The decision was taken by the Uttar Pradesh cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, senior Cabinet minister Siddhartha Nath Singh said, "The renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj before Kumbh came for approval in the meeting and I am happy to say Allahabad will now be known as Prayagraj."

"Rig Veda, Mahabharat and Ramayana also mention Prayagraj (for Allahabad)," he noted.

"The people of entire Allahabad, the sages and seers wanted that Allahabad should be known as Prayagraj. Two days back, when the chief minister had chaired a meeting pertaining to Kumbh there, he had himself mooted that Allahabad should be called Prayagraj. All the sages and seers had given their unanimous approval for the same," he added.

On a trip to Allahabad on Saturday last, the chief minister had said there was a proposal to rename the city ahead of the 2019 Kumbh Mela.

Allahabad renamed to Prayagraj

