Home Nation

Faulty system blamed for Uttar Pradesh New Farakka Express train accident

Seven people died and over 30 were injured in the accident on October 10 when nine coaches and the engine derailed near Rae Bareli.

Published: 17th October 2018 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Train accident

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A faulty mechanical installation meant to guide trains from one track to another led the New Farakka Express to derail in Uttar Pradesh killing seven people, a railway investigation made public on Tuesday said.

Commissioner of Rail Safety S.K. Pathak in its preliminary enquiry pointed out that nine coaches and the engine went off the tracks because the train "was given a green signal despite the point failure".

According to Railway Ministry officials, a point is located at the intersection of two tracks. Only when it creates a path for the train, a signal is given to it to go ahead.

The inquiry report suggested that in this case, despite the point failure, the train was given a green signal.

Seven people died and over 30 were injured in the accident on October 10 when nine coaches and the engine derailed near Rae Bareli.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had ordered a probe.

The inquiry report recommended that the "railways should decide a reasonable time as well as reasonable number of attempts after which a point, not responding to the command given from contrail panel, is to be declared as failed".

The report not only made the Engineering department take responsibility but also indicated that the Signalling and Telecom departments were also to blame.

It has listed measures to be taken to avoid tampering of signalling circuit.

It wants drivers be be trained to use the independent loco brake only in an emergency.

According to officials, the final report of the inquiry is expected in one or two months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh New Farakka Express New Farakka Express train accident UP New Farakka Express train accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp