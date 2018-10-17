Home Nation

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis launches schemes aimed at day-time power supply for farmers

The CM said the farmer-centric schemes would enrich lives of farmers, while schemes for the appropriate voltage supply and electric vehicles charging centre would also help the industry.

Published: 17th October 2018 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers sprinkle fertilizer on a wheat field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (File | Reuters)

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated three schemes of power department, including the one that aims at providing power to farmers during the day-time.

Another scheme for installing 1 lakh solar powered agriculture pumps too got a Cabinet nod on Tuesday.

The ‘Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana’, which aims at providing solar water pumps to farmers in areas difficult to cover under regular power supply scheme, the High Voltage Distribution Scheme (HVDS) to provide appropriate voltage supply and the electric vehicle charging stations were the schemes inaugurated by Fadnavis at a function in the Mantralaya.

“Under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana, 7.50 lakh farmers will get electricity during daytime. By providing electricity to the farmers at lower tariff, the burden of subsidy on the industrial consumers will also be reduced,” Fadnavis said, after he inaugurated the scheme.

The CM said the farmer-centric schemes would enrich lives of farmers, while schemes for the appropriate voltage supply and electric vehicles charging centre would help the industry as well as the environment and also boost employment potential of the state.

Meanwhile, the state government also approved scheme for redevelopment of Dharavi slums spread over 576 acre. Even after five extensions and two tenders since 2007, the scheme had not been able to take off. The government has now granted a special project status to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) and it will be implemented through a Special Purpose Vehicle model.

The government expects investment of Rs 20,000 crore in the project that shall rehabilitate about one lakh structures, housing minister Prakash Mehta said. The project will take seven years to complete and the Railways has in-principle agreed to allocate 90 acre for the project, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra farmers Maharashtra farmer suicide Maharashtra Farmer Protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
A shuttle train linking the Moroccan capital to a town farther north on the Atlantic coast derailed Tuesday, killing at least seven people and injuring dozens, Moroccan authorities and the state news agency said. (Photo | AFP)
Passenger train derails in Morocco, at least 7 killed
Then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee addressing news reporters at Biju Patnaik Airport at Bhuhaneshwar after conducting ariel Sunvey of cyclone affected Ganjam district, Giridhar Gawang and BJD president Naveen Patnaik are also seen. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Naveen Patnaik: Here are the rare photos of the Odisha CM
facebook twitter whatsapp