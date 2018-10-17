Home Nation

Mobile internet services suspended in Srinagar after encounter

Jammu and Kashmir, Encounter

Security personnel stands guard during restrictions and strike called by separatists after the killing of PhD scholar-turned-Hizbul Mujahideen commander Manaan Bashir Wani. (Photo| PTI)

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Mobile internet services of all cellular companies, including Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), were suspended on Wednesday for security reasons in the summer capital, Srinagar.

The services were suspended as a precautionary measure following killing of two militants and an alleged Over Ground Worker (OGW) in an encounter with security forces at Fateh Kadal in downtown Srinagar in the wee hours today.

A policeman was also martyred in the encounter.  Broadband internet service of BSNL was also suspended in some areas in the summer capital in the morning.

The broadband service has been restored though the speed of the internet is very slow.

Authorities have directed all cellular companies to suspend 3G, 4G and 2G mobile internet services in Srinagar to prevent spread of any rumour on social media.

But, the suspension of the facility has led to more rumours. The authorities have ordered closure of all colleges and schools in the summer capital, Srinagar.

This is not the first time that mobile internet has been suspended as a precautionary measure in Srinagar.

In the past also, authorities suspended internet, particularly mobile internet, claiming that the social media is being used to instigate protests and create law and order problems.

