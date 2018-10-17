Home Nation

RJD depicts Tejashwi Yadav as 'Ram', Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as 'Ravan'

The huge poster surfaced on the busy Birchand Patel Marg, nearly 50 metres from Janata Dal-United Bihar headquarters.

Published: 17th October 2018 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File | PTI)

By IANS

PATNA: Amid the ongoing festive season, a poster depicting Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav as "Ram" and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as "Ravan" was posted in front of Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) state headquarters here early on Wednesday.

The huge poster surfaced on the busy Birchand Patel Marg, nearly 50 metres from Janata Dal-United (JD-U) state headquarters.

According to RJD leaders, the poster is the brain child of party leader Anand Yadav.

Congress leaders have expressed strong reservation over the poster. "It is not proper to depict Nitish Kumar, who is not only an RJD leader but the Chief Minister, as Ravan," Congress state President Madan Mohan Jha said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RJD Tejashwi Yadav Nitish Kumar Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp