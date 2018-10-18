Home Nation

12 Pakistan nationals detained in Rajasthan 

The Pakistani nationals arrived India on October 13 for visiting Haridwar.

JAIPUR:  Twelve Pakistani nationals including four women have been detained in Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan for alleged visa norms violation, police said.

Station House Office of Jetsar police station Vijay Singh said that the Pakistanis were detained from Saroopsar area as they did not have permission to visit the area.

Instead of returning to their country, they arrived here to meet their relatives. They are being interrogated by intelligence agencies, he added.

 

