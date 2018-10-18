Home Nation

Aadhaar authentication to withdraw LPG subsidy at micro-ATMs to continue: UIDAI 

Presently more than 14 crore AEPS transactions by around 8 crore people take place every month.

Published: 18th October 2018 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

Aadhaar Card

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aadhaar-issuing authority UIDAI said Thursday beneficiaries can continue to withdraw LPG subsidy and other government payments using Aadhaar authentication from micro-ATMs at their doorstep.

Legal opinion on the Supreme Court verdict that restricted the use of the national biometric ID Aadhaar has stated that banks can continue with Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) facility uninterruptedly to help beneficiaries of government schemes withdraw their entitlement smoothly at their doorsteps.

AEPS is a payment service developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) allowing banks, financial institutions to use 'Aadhaar' number and online UIDAI authentication for transactions through their respective business correspondent service centres.

The AEPS allows transactions using Aadhaar and biometric authentication and enables a person to carry out the financial transaction on a micro-ATM provided by a banking correspondent at the doorstep of beneficiaries.

"Following the legal opinion, UIDAI has asked banks to continue with AEPS facility uninterrupted as this mode of withdrawal is a part of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme where the use of Aadhaar is permissible," UIDAI said in a statement here.

As per the verdict of the Supreme Court, Aadhaar can be used in direct benefit transfer schemes under Section 7 of the Aadhaar Act.

"AEPS is of great help to beneficiaries who live in remote villages. Almost 14 crore beneficiaries under Pahal and Ujjawala scheme receive gas cylinder subsidy in their bank accounts every month," it said.

The government subsidises a portion of the LPG price.

This is done by transferring the subsidy directly into bank accounts of users. Beneficiaries then use this money to buy LPG at market price.

UIDAI said there are six lakh villages and only around 1.4 lakh brick and mortar bank branches. Many of the habitations are 30-40 km away from a bank branch.

"In such cases, beneficiaries can withdraw their money through mobile Aadhaar based micro-ATMs at their doorsteps," it said.

Presently more than 14 crore AEPS transactions by around 8 crore people take place every month.

Similarly, MNREGS workers are able to withdraw their wages in their villages through the AEPS micro-ATMs.

UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey said: "The AEPS system ensures that the government benefits and subsidy money reaches directly in beneficiaries hands and eliminates any diversion by ghosts and middlemen".

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UIDAI Aadhaar LPG subsidy Aadhaar authentication AEPS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chitrangada Singh (Photo | Instagram)
#MeToo: Not blaming Nawazuddin entirely, says Chitrangda Singh on her harassment
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Gallery
Hindi film actress Chitrangda Singh visited Mumbai's famous Durga Bari Samiti at Sheth Gokuldas Tejpal Hall on 17 October 2018 to join in the Maha Ashtami celebrations at the Samiti. The puja conducted by the Durga Bari Samiti is the oldest in the city. Click to see pictures.
Chitrangadha Singh celebrates Durga Puja at Mumbai's Durga Bari Samiti
Police chasing a protester who was agitating against the Supreme Court verdict. (Photo| B P Deepu/EPS)
Sabarimala turns war zone as police, mob clash at Nilakkal
facebook twitter whatsapp