BJP lodges complaint against Kamal Nath for tweeting fake photo

Published: 18th October 2018 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

FIR

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By ANI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a police complaint against Congress state unit chief Kamal Nath for tweeting a picture of a road from Bangladesh on October 15 and passing it off as one from Madhya Pradesh to allegedly malign Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government.

In the run-up to the assembly elections, the BJP has requested to take action against Nath.

The tweet, originally written in Hindi by the Congress leader, alleged widespread corruption in the incumbent Madhya Pradesh government. The image, which was tweeted by Nath from a verified account titled 'Office of Kamal Nath' on October 14, shows a man rolling up a just laid road made up of tar like a carpet while some bemused kids watched.

It was later observed that the picture was originally tweeted in 2016 by a Bangladeshi user, who criticised the Bangladeshi government for the poor condition of roads.

After Nath's post went viral, Chouhan highlighted that the photograph was fake. He also cited a similar instance where another Congress leader, Digvijaya Singh, was caught sharing the image of a broken bridge from Pakistan as one from Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh will go to polls in a single phase on November 28. Counting of votes will be done on December 11. 

