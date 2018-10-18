Home Nation

BSP to contest all 200 seats in Rajasthan elections

Published: 18th October 2018 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: THE Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is planning to contest all 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan, a party leader said amid plans by BSP chief Mayawati to hold rallies in different parts of the state.

Earlier this month, Mayawati ruled out any alliance with the Congress in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming Assembly polls. The party won three seats in the 2013 Assembly elections in the state, securing 3.37 per cent votes. The vote share was 7.60 per cent in the 2008 elections when the party won six seats.

“Our preparations are in full swing and we will contest on all 200 seats in the forthcoming elections,” state party vice president Dungarram Gedar said.He said the candidates will be finalised soon and Mayawati will hold rallies in the state.

“We are expecting to increase our tally in the 2018 elections because people are unhappy with both the BJP and the Congress. There is resentment against the ruling BJP and people are not seeing any hope in the Congress,” another BSP leader, Bhagwan Singh, said.

BSP Rajasthan elections

