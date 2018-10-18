Home Nation

Congress releases first list of 12 candidate for Chhattisgarh polls 

Among the candidates fielded by the party are Devati Karma from Dantewada-ST seat, Lakheshwar Baghel from Bastar-ST seat and Shishu Pal Sori from Kanker-ST.

Congress Flag

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday released its first list of 12 candidates for the first phase of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh on November 12.

AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik, in a statement, announced the candidates for seats in southern Chhattisgarh, which is infested by Naxals.

The party also decided that its leader Rekhchand Jain will contest from Jagdalpur assembly seat.

These seats are highly sensitive and affected by Naxal violence.

A total of 18 assembly seats will go to polls in the first phase of polling on November 12.

The second phase of polling for the remaining seats 72 will be held on Novmber 20 and results will be out on December 11.

 

