Constitution is more important for government than scriptures: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

By PTI

NAGPUR: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here Thursday that for his government the Constitution is a more important document than any religious text.

He was speaking before a huge gathering at Deekshabhoomi here to celebrate the `Dhammachakra Pravartan Day'.

The day marks the conversion of iconic Dalit leader Dr BR Ambedkar and his six lakh followers to Buddhism in 1956 at Deekshabhoomi.

"The Indian Constitution framed by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is the best constitution in the world," the chief minister said.

"When I face challenges as chief minister on various complicated issues, the Constitution shows us the way in a better manner than the Gita, Bible and Quran as to how to move forward to give justice and serve people," said Fadnavis.

"This government runs by the values of the Constitution.​ Constitution is more important for us than any religious book," he said.

Fadnavis handed over a cheque of Rs 40 crore to the Nagpur Improvement Trust as the first instalment of Rs 100 crore the government has promised for the development of Deekshabhoomi.

Speaking on the occasion, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said the creation of `Buddhist Circuit' will increase the number of Buddhist tourists visiting India.

Half the work on the project, which will connect important places in Buddha's life, is complete, he said.