Home Nation

Dussehra festivities: Rajasthan clan will mourn Ravana's death when he goes up in flames 

The clan will hold special prayers in a temple dedicated to Ravana when the revellers will be headed home after witnessing the 10-headed effigies of the demon king go up in flames and fireworks explod

Published: 18th October 2018 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

An effigy of King Ravana burns during Dussehra. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

JODHPUR: When most people in the country will take part in Dussehra festivities and rejoice at the burning of Ravana effigies on Friday, the members of Dave Godha clan, who claim to be the descendants of the mythological demon king, will mourn his death.

The clan will hold special prayers in a temple dedicated to Ravana when the revellers will be headed home after witnessing the 10-headed effigies of the demon king go up in flames and fireworks explode.

"We wait till the effigies of Ravana are completely burnt. After this, we all take baths in our respective homes, dress up in fresh clothes, assemble in the temple and offer special prayers and flowers to Ravana amid religious chanting," Ajay Dave, a member of the Dave Godha clan and a devotee, said.

According to legend, Ravana was married to Mandodari, daughter of the king of Mandawar (Mandore), a picturesque garden located on the banks of mythological river Saraswati, about 11 km from here.

"After the wedding, some of Ravana's relatives stayed back in Jodhpur. They always considered him a sublime, benevolent and mighty soul and revered him. And the practice has continued," Dave said.

Till 2007, the clan members performed Ravana's last rites after burning his effigies in their homes.

"But then we decided to build a temple and set up an idol of Ravana, which was ready by 2008.

Since then, we have been performing all the rituals at this temple," Dave said.

For the clan, Ravana was a great scholar, who had unmatched knowledge of the Vedas, Puranas and Upanishads and was a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva, Dave's father, Kamlesh said.

"We revere him for his virtues, which the rest of the world does not recognise. Barring the abduction of Sita, one cannot find any blot on his character and that is why he was praised by all the sages and gods as a glorious king of his times," Dave said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dussehra festivities Ravana Dussehra Dave Godha clan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chitrangada Singh (Photo | Instagram)
#MeToo: Not blaming Nawazuddin entirely, says Chitrangda Singh on her harassment
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Gallery
Hindi film actress Chitrangda Singh visited Mumbai's famous Durga Bari Samiti at Sheth Gokuldas Tejpal Hall on 17 October 2018 to join in the Maha Ashtami celebrations at the Samiti. The puja conducted by the Durga Bari Samiti is the oldest in the city. Click to see pictures.
Chitrangadha Singh celebrates Durga Puja at Mumbai's Durga Bari Samiti
Police chasing a protester who was agitating against the Supreme Court verdict. (Photo| B P Deepu/EPS)
Sabarimala turns war zone as police, mob clash at Nilakkal
facebook twitter whatsapp