Dussehra festivities: Rajasthan clan will mourn Ravana's death when he goes up in flames 

By PTI

JODHPUR: When most people in the country will take part in Dussehra festivities and rejoice at the burning of Ravana effigies on Friday, the members of Dave Godha clan, who claim to be the descendants of the mythological demon king, will mourn his death.

The clan will hold special prayers in a temple dedicated to Ravana when the revellers will be headed home after witnessing the 10-headed effigies of the demon king go up in flames and fireworks explode.

"We wait till the effigies of Ravana are completely burnt. After this, we all take baths in our respective homes, dress up in fresh clothes, assemble in the temple and offer special prayers and flowers to Ravana amid religious chanting," Ajay Dave, a member of the Dave Godha clan and a devotee, said.

According to legend, Ravana was married to Mandodari, daughter of the king of Mandawar (Mandore), a picturesque garden located on the banks of mythological river Saraswati, about 11 km from here.

"After the wedding, some of Ravana's relatives stayed back in Jodhpur. They always considered him a sublime, benevolent and mighty soul and revered him. And the practice has continued," Dave said.

Till 2007, the clan members performed Ravana's last rites after burning his effigies in their homes.

"But then we decided to build a temple and set up an idol of Ravana, which was ready by 2008.

Since then, we have been performing all the rituals at this temple," Dave said.

For the clan, Ravana was a great scholar, who had unmatched knowledge of the Vedas, Puranas and Upanishads and was a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva, Dave's father, Kamlesh said.

"We revere him for his virtues, which the rest of the world does not recognise. Barring the abduction of Sita, one cannot find any blot on his character and that is why he was praised by all the sages and gods as a glorious king of his times," Dave said.