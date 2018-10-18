Home Nation

ED issues notice to NDTV for FEMA violations amounting to over Rs 4,000 crore

The total contraention identified under the latest notice is Rs 4,369 crore.

Published: 18th October 2018 08:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 08:58 PM   |  A+A-

NDTV founder Prannoy Roy (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a show cause notice to private television news channel NDTV for alleged violations of the forex law amounting to over Rs 4,000 crore, the central probe agency said Thursday.

"The investigation showed FEMA contraventions relating to receipt of foreign direct investment by NDTV to the extent of Rs 1,637 crore and the other relating to overseas investments to the tune of RS 2,732 crore," the ED said in a statement.

The show cause notice, issued under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), was issued to the founders and executive co-chairpersons of the group-- Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy--, journalist Vikram Chandra and few others.

The companies alleged to have contravened the FEMA are Ms NDTV Lifestyle Holdings Ltd (now Ms Lifestyle and Media Holdings Ltd), Ms South Asia Creative Assets Ltd, Ms Astro Overseas Ltd and Ms NDTV Imagine Ltd (now Ms Turner General Entertainment Networks India Pvt Ltd).

The ED said the offences identified in respect of the first alleged contravention in the receipt of FDI pertains to "substantive contraventions of Rs 319 crore by NDTV Ltd through contravention of press note 1 of 2005 and downstream investment of Rs 138 crore without FIPB approval.

"The remaining contraventions relate to delays under FEMA in respect of allotment of shares within permissible time limit of 180 days and delays in filing nomination with RBI and reporting requirements," the agency said.

As part of the second violation that has been show caused, the ED said "overseas investment made by the NDTV and offences of Rs 582 crore relate to contravention of substantive provisions of FEMA and the remaining contraventions of Rs 2,414 crore relate to delays in filing reports and other requisite information before RBI."

The total contraention identified under the latest notice is Rs 4,369 crore.

The agency said it is further probing an instance of FDI received by the media group worth Rs 725 crore, which only the cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA) was competent to clear (cases of FDI in excess of Rs 600 crore).

"But, no CCEA approval was taken (by NDTV)," the ED alleged.

"FDI was projected as below Rs 600 crore as part of larger conspiracy. While applying for FIPB approval NDTV projected FDI as varying between USD 130-160 million. Documents of FIPB section also projected FDI differently as Rs 585 crore (USD 130 million at the rate of Rs 45 per dollar).

"Further, investigation on this aspect is continuing," the agency said.

It added that there are additional "offences" under probe to the tune of Rs 13,78,68,77,738 by the group in respect of delays in reporting and filing information with RBI such as FIRC, FCGPR, FCTRS among others and delays in allotment of shares.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NDTV FEMA violations Enforcement Directorate ED

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chitrangada Singh (Photo | Instagram)
#MeToo: Not blaming Nawazuddin entirely, says Chitrangda Singh on her harassment
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Gallery
Hindi film actress Chitrangda Singh visited Mumbai's famous Durga Bari Samiti at Sheth Gokuldas Tejpal Hall on 17 October 2018 to join in the Maha Ashtami celebrations at the Samiti. The puja conducted by the Durga Bari Samiti is the oldest in the city. Click to see pictures.
Chitrangadha Singh celebrates Durga Puja at Mumbai's Durga Bari Samiti
Police chasing a protester who was agitating against the Supreme Court verdict. (Photo| B P Deepu/EPS)
Sabarimala turns war zone as police, mob clash at Nilakkal
facebook twitter whatsapp