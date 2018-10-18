Former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh files complain against Samajwadi leader Azam Khan

By UNI

LUCKNOW: Former Samajwadi Party leader and Member of Rajya Sabha, Amar Singh has filed a complaint at Gomti Nagar police station here against senior SP leader Azam Khan on different counts, including threatening his family members.

Gomtinagar Police station SHO Triloki Singh, said here on Thursday that Mr Singh, who had registered his complaint on Wednesday, alleged that Mr Khan had threatened an acid attack on women members of his family and his murder.

The SHO said a case of promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion, making comments against national integration, deliberate and malicious act intended to insult the region or beliefs of the certain class of citizens, defamation and criminal intimidation has been lodged against Mr Khan.

The RS member made the police complaint on the basis of a TV interview of the SP leader on August 23 last.

Earlier Mr Singh had gone to Rampur, the native place of Mr Khan to register the FIR but police refused to entertain him.