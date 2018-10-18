Home Nation

Kerala nun's brother opposes bail granted to Bishop Mulakkal

Bishop Mulakkal was released from Kottayam jail on October 16, a day after being granted conditional bail.

Published: 18th October 2018 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Franco Mulakkal

Bishop Franco Mulakkal (File | EPS)

By ANI

AMRITSAR: Brother of Kerala nun who has accused former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal of rape, on Thursday expressed dissent over the bail granted to the cleric.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "I am shocked to hear that he got bail, he is a rape accused. Police found all the evidence against him. Had he been innocent, there would not have been so many evidences against him."

ALSO READ | Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal trashes Kerala nun's rape allegations against him; says open for probe

He said, "He (Bishop Mulakkal) has no repentance, no remorse, and he is not even sad, that shows what kind of indecent man he is. He is trying to show that he is innocent but the truth is in everyone's mind. He is not a religious person; he is not even a decent person. He does not deserve to be a Bishop."

Bishop Mulakkal was released from Kottayam jail on October 16, a day after being granted conditional bail.

The nun's brother was also astonished by the kind of welcome the bishop received when he went back to Jalandhar. "The court granted him bail, and I respect the decision, but that doesn't mean that he is innocent. I am saddened to see the grand welcome he received after being released. Being a religious figure, he should be ashamed of himself. He seems to be unapologetic."

ALSO READ | Kerala nun rape case: Protest against bishop enters 12th day, demands his arrest

The bishop received a grand welcome with garlands and rose petals on Wednesday when he reached Jalandhar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal kerala nun rape case Nun rape case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chitrangada Singh (Photo | Instagram)
#MeToo: Not blaming Nawazuddin entirely, says Chitrangda Singh on her harassment
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Gallery
Actor couple Surya-Jyothika on the first birthday of their daughter Diya. | Express Photo
Happy Birthday Jyothika: Here are some off-screen memories of the 'Chandramukhi' star
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 18, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp