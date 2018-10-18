MeToo incidents unacceptable in Goddess Durga's land: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Dussehra eve

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Extending his greetings to the people on the eve of Dussehra and Durga puja culmination, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday exhorted the people to raise their voice against the myriad evils that are ailing the society.

Extending his greetings to the people on the occasion of the festivals, which are being celebrated on Friday around the country, the chief minister underlined the continued relevance of these festivals in today's challenging political, cultural and social environment.

The nation today stands at the crossroads of various challenges that require all its citizens to take inspiration from these important religious festivals to battle the trials and tribulations together, said Amarinder, in an official release.

In a subtle reference to the 'MeToo' campaign, the chief minister said such incidents were unacceptable in the land of Goddess Durga, who epitomises the strength of the Indian woman and womanhood.

The festival of Durga Puja teaches us to respect that strength, he said, calling for women empowerment as the key to the nation's progress.

Both Dussehra and Durga Puja, said the chief minister, were symbolic of the ultimate victory of good over evil, which remains at the core of the Indian ethos and spirit.