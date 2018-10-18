Home Nation

#MeToo: Minister Maneka Gandhi asks NCW to probe sexual harassment complaints expeditiously

I have asked NCW to probe expeditiously each and every complaint of sexual harassments of women at workplace, she said.

Published: 18th October 2018 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

Maneka Gandhi

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi​ (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi has asked the National Commission for Women to probe expeditiously all complaints of sexual harassment received by them under #MeToo movement.

"I have asked NCW to probe expeditiously each and every complaint of sexual harassments of women at workplace," Gandhi told reporters Thursday.

Meanwhile, in the wake of many women coming forward with complaints of their sexual harassments at workplace under the #MeToo campaign, the NCW has created a dedicated email ID to receive their complaints.

"The Commission urges women, who have come forward on social media and other platforms about their alleged harassments, to send their formal written complaints to ncw.metoo@gmail.com, the NCW said in a statement.

ALSO READ | NCW launches email to report instances of sexual harassment at workplace 

The #MeToo movement in India began with actor Tanushree Dutta accusing veteran actor Nana Patekar of harassing her during shooting of a film in 2008, leading to more and women following her step and coming forward with their complaints against men at workplace, including the entertainment and media.

Journalist-turned-politician MJ Akbar had to resign as the minister of state for external affairs on Wednesday following a spate of complaints of alleged sexual harassment by him to young women journalists during his tenure as editor of various media publications.

Akbar has denied the allegations and has dragged one of the complainants to the court with a criminal defamation case.

Other prominent personalities who have been accused of sexual misconduct include Subhash Ghai, Sajid Khan, Alok Nath, Suhel Seth and Jatin Das, all of whom have denied the allegations even as several women have spoken out against them.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Metoo Maneka Gandhi #MeToo Women and Child Development Minister harassments at workplace National Commission for Women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chitrangada Singh (Photo | Instagram)
#MeToo: Not blaming Nawazuddin entirely, says Chitrangda Singh on her harassment
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Gallery
Hindi film actress Chitrangda Singh visited Mumbai's famous Durga Bari Samiti at Sheth Gokuldas Tejpal Hall on 17 October 2018 to join in the Maha Ashtami celebrations at the Samiti. The puja conducted by the Durga Bari Samiti is the oldest in the city. Click to see pictures.
Chitrangadha Singh celebrates Durga Puja at Mumbai's Durga Bari Samiti
Police chasing a protester who was agitating against the Supreme Court verdict. (Photo| B P Deepu/EPS)
Sabarimala turns war zone as police, mob clash at Nilakkal
facebook twitter whatsapp