Home Nation

Modi's cronyism putting IAF pilots at risk: Rahul Gandhi

India's prestige globally and puts the lives of our pilots at risk," he said over the IAF's drive to acquire airframes and spares from overseas grounded-fighters to upgrade the ageing Jaguar fleet.

Published: 18th October 2018 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (File Photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the Narendra Modi government's focus on renegotiating UPA-era defence deals instead of finalising them, was causing life risks for the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots, who are compelled to fly "ancient" aircraft.

"Since 2014, instead of closing the deals that had been negotiated by the Congress-led UPA government, the present government has focussed on renegotiating them just to benefit crony capitalists.

ALSO READ |  Rahul Gandhi concocting falsehood; I never met Nirav Modi: Arun Jaitley

"And so, our pilots are forced to put their lives at risk each day -- flying ancient Jaguars, that are kept in the air using parts scrounged from junkyards in France and other parts of the world," said Gandhi on Facebook.

India's prestige globally and puts the lives of our pilots at risk," he said over the IAF's drive to acquire airframes and spares from overseas grounded-fighters to upgrade the ageing Jaguar fleet.

Raking up the Rafale deal, Gandhi said: "The UPA's Rafale deal for 126 aircraft would have transformed the Indian Air Force allowing us to scrap and replace ancient aircraft like the Jaguar.

"It involved the transfer of technology to HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) which would have helped make us become more self-reliant in the future.

ALSO READ |  Save daughters from BJP minister: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

"Instead, the deal was re-worked to Anil Ambani's benefit and reduced to just 36 aircraft -- all made in France! These aircraft will take years to arrive in India," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Rafale deal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chitrangada Singh (Photo | Instagram)
#MeToo: Not blaming Nawazuddin entirely, says Chitrangda Singh on her harassment
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Gallery
Actor couple Surya-Jyothika on the first birthday of their daughter Diya. | Express Photo
Happy Birthday Jyothika: Here are some off-screen memories of the 'Chandramukhi' star
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 18, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp