Home Nation

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena calls PM Modi, rejects assassination attempt reports

Sirisena also said that he met Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka earlier in the day in this connection.

Published: 18th October 2018 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena speaks at the General Debate of the 73rd session of the General Assembly at the United Nations on September 25, 2018 in New York. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Wednesday rejected media reports alleging an Indian hand in a plot to assassinate him and a former Defence Secretary of Sri Lanka during a telephone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena called Prime Minister Modi today," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

"The President of Sri Lanka stated that he categorically rejected the reports in sections of media about him alluding to the involvement of India in any manner whatsoever in an alleged plot to assassinate the President and a former Defence Secretary of Sri Lanka," the statement said.

"He mentioned that the mischevous and malafide reports were utterly baseless and false, and seemed intended to create misunderstanding between the two leaders as well as damage the cordial relations between the two friendly neighbours," it stated.

READ| Border clashes between India, Pakistan unfortunate: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena​

According to the statement, Sirisena apprised Modi of the "urgent steps taken by him personally and the Sri Lankan government to publicly reject these reports. Sirisena also said that he met Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka earlier in the day in this connection.

"The President also stated that he regards the Prime Minister as a true friend of Sri Lanka, as also a close personal friend," the statement said.

"He stressed that he greatly valued the mutually beneficial ties between India and Sri Lanka, and remained steadfast to work with the Prime Minister for futher strengthening them."

According to the PMO statement, Modi appreciated the prompt steps taken by Sirisena and the Sri Lankan government to firmly refute the malicious reports by publicly clarifying the matters.

"He (Modi) also reiterated India's emphasis on 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the priority the government of India and he personally attach to developing even stronger all-round cooperation between the two countries," it stated.

This development comes ahead of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's visit to India starting on Thursday. Modi and Wickremesinghe are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting here on Saturday.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maithripala Sirisena Narendra Modi Maithripala Sirisena assassination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Gallery
Actor couple Surya-Jyothika on the first birthday of their daughter Diya. | Express Photo
Happy Birthday Jyothika: Here are some off-screen memories of the 'Chandramukhi' star
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 18, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp