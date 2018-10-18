Veteran Congress leader N D Tiwari passes away on his 93rd birthday

By Online Desk

Former chief minister of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, N D Tiwari passed away on his 93rd birthday on Thursday. He is survived by his wife Ujjwala and son Rohit Shekhar.

According to doctors, Tiwari was admitted at the Max Super Speciality Hospital and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital on October 26 as he was suffering from fever and pneumonia.

A team of doctors was monitoring his condition in the ICU round the clock. He was pronounced dead at 2.50 pm.

Tiwari, also a former governor of Andhra Pradesh, was undergoing dialysis "due to failure of his kidneys" and he is also being given antibiotics and antifungal medicines to fight infection in his stomach.