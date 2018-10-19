All HSSs, colleges closed in Srinagar; KU, IUST suspend classes

By UNI

SRINAGAR: All higher educational institutes, including Higher Secondary Schools and colleges, were closed on Friday as a precautionary measure to prevent protests in the summer capital, Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the class work in Kashmir University (KU) and Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora, has been suspended as a precautionary measure to prevent protest.

An official said that the district administration has ordered closure of all Colleges and High Secondary Schools in Srinagar on Friday to avoid any demonstration in view of protest call given by separatists.

He said all the educational institutes' upto high schools were functioning normally.

However, all educational institutes in downtown and Shehar-e-Khas (SeK) and parts of civil lines in Srinagar, where curfew-like restrictions remained imposed for second day, were closed.