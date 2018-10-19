Amritsar train accident: Railway officials rush to accident site 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Railways Friday rushed its top officials to Amritsar as several Dussehra revellers were run over by a passing train, while Union minister Piyush Goyal said immediate relief and rescue operations are being conducted.

Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani and Northern Railway general manager Vishwesh Chaube are rushing to the spot, officials said.

"Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic train incident that occurred in Amritsar. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. I pray for the injured to recover quickly.

May God give strength to the bereaved and injured. Railways is proving all possible assistance at the site.

Railways is conducting immediate relief and rescue operations," Goyal tweeted from the US where he had gone to attend an event.

While Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced Rs 5 lakh for kin of each deceased and free treatment for the injured, officials said there was no decision as yet on any compensation from the railways.