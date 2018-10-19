Home Nation

Four get life term for property dealer's kidnapping, murder

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh each and in case of default they would have to further undergo an imprisonment of another two and a half years.

Published: 19th October 2018 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer

Kuldip (45) of Amardeep Colony in the Azad Nagar area was murdered on January 19, 2016.

By PTI

HISAR: A court here has awarded life imprisonment to four people for the kidnapping and murder of a property dealer.

Kuldip (45) of Amardeep Colony in the Azad Nagar area here was murdered on January 19, 2016.

Additional District and Sessions judge R K Jain on Thursday convicted and sentenced Ravinder alias Monu of Professor Colony (Hisar), Manoj Kumar of Talu village (Bhiwani) and Kuldeep and Jagbir of Sisai Bolan (Hisar).

All were convicted under sections 302 (murder), 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to the murder), 379 (theft), 420 (cheating) of the IPC.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh each and in case of default they would have to further undergo an imprisonment of another two and a half years.

According to the prosecution, Sudesh Kumar of village Badhawar (Hisar) had complained to the police that his uncle Kuldip (45) was sitting in his office situated on Kaimri Road on January 19, 2016, when four unknown persons came in a car.

They kidnapped and took him away to some unknown place in the car. Later his body was found between Kaimri-Gangwa road, near here. A case was registered at Sadar police station in this regard on January 19, 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Murder Life sentence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chitrangada Singh (Photo | Instagram)
#MeToo: Not blaming Nawazuddin entirely, says Chitrangda Singh on her harassment
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Gallery
An entry point near the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on 19 October 2018 virtually turned into an area of confrontation after two women of menstruating age attempted to enter the hill shrine. When the women reached the Nadapanathal, 500 metres away fr
Sabarimala entry row: Unprecedented protests force two women to return after failed bid to enter shrine
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 19, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp