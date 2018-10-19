Four get life term for property dealer's kidnapping, murder

By PTI

HISAR: A court here has awarded life imprisonment to four people for the kidnapping and murder of a property dealer.

Kuldip (45) of Amardeep Colony in the Azad Nagar area here was murdered on January 19, 2016.

Additional District and Sessions judge R K Jain on Thursday convicted and sentenced Ravinder alias Monu of Professor Colony (Hisar), Manoj Kumar of Talu village (Bhiwani) and Kuldeep and Jagbir of Sisai Bolan (Hisar).

All were convicted under sections 302 (murder), 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to the murder), 379 (theft), 420 (cheating) of the IPC.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh each and in case of default they would have to further undergo an imprisonment of another two and a half years.

According to the prosecution, Sudesh Kumar of village Badhawar (Hisar) had complained to the police that his uncle Kuldip (45) was sitting in his office situated on Kaimri Road on January 19, 2016, when four unknown persons came in a car.

They kidnapped and took him away to some unknown place in the car. Later his body was found between Kaimri-Gangwa road, near here. A case was registered at Sadar police station in this regard on January 19, 2016.