Four militants killed near Line of Control in J-K's Baramulla district

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Four militants were killed by the Army near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, military sources said on Friday.

Although the police has not confirmed the incident unless the bodies of the slain militants were recovered, the Army sources confirmed it saying that the encounter took place in the Boniyar forests of Uri sector on Thursday evening.

"Four unidentified militants have been killed in this operation. Searches are now going on in the area," the sources said.