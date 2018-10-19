German Singh: Cops probe links with Kashmiri terror groups

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police is investigating links of German Singh, the man behind the plot to kill former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, with Kashmiri terror groups.

Police sources said that as Singh told Punjab Police and Intelligence officials that he was in touch with Kashmiri groups and some individuals through social media platforms including Facebook for the last few months. Singh was sent to police remand till October 23 by the court.

It is learnt that Singh was trying to recruit youths for the last six months he was in touch with some people abroad and he might have been getting funds from there.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police on Friday arrested two members of a Khalistani module, allegedly engaged in propagating the Khalistani Referendum 2020 campaign by affixing banners and posters at public places in Amritsar.

The duo, Sukhraj Singh alias Raju and Malik Singh alias Meetu, were apprehended by the Amritsar police, who seized various materials used in making the banners and posters from Kot Mit Singh Canal and Sukhraj's house.

Initial investigations have revealed that the duo were being funded from overseas as part of the campaign started by Gurpartap Singh Pannu, Legal Advisor of Sikh for Justice, a New York based organisation. The two have been booked under various sections of the IPC for attempts to spread hatred by motivating youngsters and instigating the public through the campaign.