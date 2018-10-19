Home Nation

Goa government flip-flops on change of Manohar Parrikar's leadership

On Thursday, after a meeting with Amit Shah, Sardesai had said that they had discussed leadership alternatives to Parrikar, who has been ailing for more than eight months now.

Published: 19th October 2018 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (File | PTI)

By IANS

PANAJI: In yet another flip-flop over the issue of leadership change in Goa, Power Minister Nilesh Cabral on Friday ruled out any alternative toailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

The Minister also said that his cabinet colleague and Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai's discussion with BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday about finding alternatives to Parrikar was only borne out of "personal interest".

"It is a statement from his (Sardesai) personal interest. I am speaking for the BJP party and BJP party has a leader... We have a leader in Parrikar and he will always be our leader," Cabral told the media at the state Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters.

On Thursday, after a meeting with Amit Shah, Sardesai had said that they had discussed leadership alternatives to Parrikar, who has been ailing for more than eight months now.

"BJP leadership is seriously looking at the leadership issues and I have explained to him (Shah) the aspirations of the Goan people... There are some names that are being discussed," Sardesai had said.

Cabral said it was wrong to suggest that Parrikar, who is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York and Delhi, was not active vis a vis his duties as a Chief Minister.

The Minister, however, conceded that Parrikar was now inaccessible to the people of Goa, on account of his illness.

"Accessibility to the people is not there, which you also know very well. When I am not well, accessibility is (also) a problem," Cabral said, adding that the issue of accessibility can be resolved by keeping in touch with people online.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manohar Parrikar Goa Goa CM health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
An entry point near the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on 19 October 2018 virtually turned into an area of confrontation after two women of menstruating age attempted to enter the hill shrine. When the women reached the Nadapanathal, 500 metres away fr
Sabarimala entry row: Unprecedented protests force two women to return after failed bid to enter shrine
facebook twitter whatsapp