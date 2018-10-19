'Harassed' husbands burn effigy of Surpanakha on Dussehra in Maharashtra

Home Nation

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Burning effigies of Ravana is a common practice on Dussehra, but some "harassed" husbands celebrated the festival here in a slightly different way - by burning an effigy of Surpanakha, sister of the mythical multi-headed demon king.

Talking to PTI, founder of the organisation Bharat Phulare said, "All the laws in India are against men and in favour of women. They are misusing it to harass their husbands and in-laws over petty issues."

"We condemn this tyranny against men in the nation. In a symbolic move, our organisation burnt an effigy of Surpanakha on the occasion of Dussehra last evening," he said.

In order to avenge the insult of Surpanakha, Ravana disguised himself as a sage and kidnapped Sita, which ultimately led to the war.

Phulare claimed that as per the 2015 records, of the total number of married people who committed suicide in the country, 74 per cent were men.

Some members of the organisation also raised question marks over the ongoing #MeToo movement.

