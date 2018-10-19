Home Nation

Pregnant woman dies in cross firing as militants hurl grenades at army camp in J&K's Pulwama

The militants fired UBGL grenades at the camp, a police official said.

Published: 19th October 2018 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 11:14 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard during an encounter between security forces and militants at Drabgam in Pulwama District of South Kashmir on Monday. | PTI

Representational image of Army jawans at Pulwama (File | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A pregnant woman died in cross firing in Shadimarg village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday.

A police official said militants attacked army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Shadimarg village of Pulwama district with grenades in the evening.

"The militants fired UBGL grenade towards the army camp and also fired from automatic weapons towards the soldiers deployed there. The army men also returned the fire," he said.

The official said in the brief exchange of fire, a woman sustained bullet injuries in the next. The injured woman was shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. The deceased was six-months pregnant.

The south Kashmir districts of Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag have emerged as stronghold of militants after the 2016 unrest following killing of Hizb commander Burhan Wani.

 

