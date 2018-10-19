Home Nation

Punjab government to buy SUVs for Chief Minister, others worth Rs 81 crore

Not just this, all Cabinet ministers will be given Toyota Fortuners or Toyota Crystas. At present, they all use Toyota Camry sedans.

Published: 19th October 2018 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 10:44 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The cash-strapped Punjab Government is buying 432 SUVs for the chief minister, ministers, MLAs and bureaucrats at a cost of Rs 81 crore.

Sources said the state transport department has issued orders to purchase sixteen Land Cruisers, including two bulletproof ones for Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, 14 Maruti Dzires or Honda Amazes or Ertigas for Officers on Special Duty (OSDs) posted with the Chief Minister, 13 Mahindra Scorpios for other staff posted in the Chief Minister's Office.

Not just this, all Cabinet ministers will be given Toyota Fortuners or Toyota Crystas. At present, they all use Toyota Camry Sedans. While 97 MLAs will now be given Toyota Innova Crysta instead of Toyota Innova, the Advocate-General and Chairman of the Punjab Public Service Commission would also get Toyota Innova Crysta. The Chief Secretary will also have Toyota Fortuner.

Sources said apart from some officers, many legislators had been demanding new vehicles for long as the existing vehicles were old.

Finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal during the Punjab budget session had said the state was reeling under a debt of around Rs 1,95,978 crore.

The chief minister will get a Land Cruiser instead of eight Ambassadors and six Mitsubishi Montero's. The bulletproof SUVs had been sought especially for Singh keeping in mind the threat perception.

Earlier, in order to cut down on expenditure on new SUVs, the transport and finance departments had jointly approved a policy, allowing all ministers and MLAs to use their own vehicles and claim reimbursement for fuel.

Interestingly, the Punjab government has also decided to reconsider the demand for bulletproof Land Cruisers for the Badals after a terror module was busted in UP which revealed plans to kill former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and his son former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Earlier, the finance minister had struck down the proposal of the Punjab Police to purchase armoured luxury Toyota Land Cruisers for both the Badals as their present vehicles had fulfilled their years in service.

In 2016 when the SAD-BJP Government was in power it had ordered bullet proof Toyota Land Cruisers for the Badals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab Government Punjab Governmen SUVs Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh Punjab MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
An entry point near the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on 19 October 2018 virtually turned into an area of confrontation after two women of menstruating age attempted to enter the hill shrine. When the women reached the Nadapanathal, 500 metres away fr
Sabarimala entry row: Unprecedented protests force two women to return after failed bid to enter shrine
facebook twitter whatsapp