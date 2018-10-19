Home Nation

Seven soldiers injured in IED explosion in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district

The explosion took place when an armoured Army vehicle was passing through the Tahab area at around 9.30 p.m., on Thursday.

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Seven soldiers were injured when militants triggered an improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said on Friday.

"The IED explosion was followed by firing by the militants. Troops inside the Casper vehicle retaliated and a brief firing exchange took place," police sources said.

Of the seven soldiers, three with serious injuries were airlifted to an Army hospital in Srinagar.

