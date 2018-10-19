Home Nation

'Statue of Unity' illegal, meant for publicity: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Suresh Mehta

Mehta alleged that the BJP government in Gujarat went ahead with the construction of the statue despite local tribals registering their protest when the project was first conceptualised some years ago

Published: 19th October 2018 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

Gujarat Chief Minister Suresh Mehta (File | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Suresh Mehta Friday claimed that the "Statue of Unity", a memorial dedicated to Sardar Patel, is "illegal" and has been built by the BJP to garner votes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to unveil the 182-metre statue, touted as the world's highest, in Kevadiya in Narmada district on October 31.

Mehta alleged that the BJP government in Gujarat went ahead with the construction of the statue despite local tribals registering their protest when the project was first conceptualised some years ago.

Mehta, along with several project affected tribals, Friday held a press conference here.

He announced that over 5,000 tribals living in the vicinity of the memorial will observe a fast on October 31.

Mehta claimed that the state government violated the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) (PESA) Act of 1996, which empowers local residents to take decisions through "gram sabhas".

"Under the PESA Act, decisions taken by gram sabhas are final and binding. But, when tribals of that area, through gram sabhas, raised objections against the project, the state government did not listen. This is a violation of the Act" Mehta told reporters.

"This project is also illegal because the government did not conduct any environmental impact assessment. It is only meant for publicity. It is a politically-motivated project keeping in mind the 2019 elections" said Mehta.

He added that budget meant for the maintenance of Narmada canals was diverted for this project.

"Land of six villages were first acquired by the government in the 1960s for the main dam project. We have not received any compensation for that till date. Now, that land is being used for the statue project. We want the government to compensate us before unveiling the statue" said Shailesh Tadvi, a tribal from Vagadiya village.

Another tribal, Arvind Tadvi, claimed that though water of the Narmada has reached Kutch through canals, around 28 villages near the dam are yet to get water.

According to tribal activist Lakhan Musafir, people living in 72 villages near the dam will observe fast on October 31 as a mark of protest.

"We have also urged tribals of the eastern belt of Gujarat, from Dang till Ambaji, to join our protest," said Musafir.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suresh Mehta Statue of Unity Gujarat Sardar Patel statue Sardar Patel statue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
An entry point near the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on 19 October 2018 virtually turned into an area of confrontation after two women of menstruating age attempted to enter the hill shrine. When the women reached the Nadapanathal, 500 metres away fr
Sabarimala entry row: Unprecedented protests force two women to return after failed bid to enter shrine
facebook twitter whatsapp