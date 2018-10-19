Home Nation

Three-day state mourning declared in Uttarakhand on Congress veteran ND Tiwari's death 

Apart from helming the affairs of both Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand as a chief minister, he had successful stints at the Centre as a Union minister.

Published: 19th October 2018 12:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 12:29 AM   |  A+A-

Former chief minister of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, N D Tiwari. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government Thursday declared a three-day state mourning following the death of Congress veteran Narayan Dutt Tiwari with Governor Baby Rani Maurya, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and PCC president Pritam describing his demise as an "irreparable loss" to the country.

The state government declared a three-day mourning during which the national flag will fly half mast at government buildings in the state till October 20.

Tiwari died at a private hospital in Delhi Thursday after prolonged illness. He was 93.

In a condolence message, Governor Maurya prayed for the departed soul and commiserated with the bereaved family.

"Tiwari ji was a popular leader and an efficient administrator. Apart from helming the affairs of both Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand as a chief minister, he had successful stints at the Centre as a Union minister.

"His death is an irreparable loss to the country and the society," she said.

Chief Minister Rawat also remembered him as a man who made significant contribution to the industrialisation of both Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during his chief ministership.

"N D Tiwari dedicated his entire life to the service of the nation both during the country's freedom struggle and after it attained independence," he said.

"He was a Union minister and held charge of key portfolios like finance and external affairs," Rawat said.

"He contributed significantly to the industrialisation of Uttar Pradesh as its chief minister and also that of Uttarakhand when it was still in its infancy after attaining statehood," he said.

He also described him as a large-hearted man who could rise above petty political considerations when it came to matters of public interest.

Led by PCC president Pritam Singh, hundreds of Congress workers observed a two-minute silence at the state Congress headquarters here to pay tribute to the party veteran.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said,"The eminence that Tiwari ji attained in his political career despite his modest roots is an example for others to follow."

"He made great contribution to building an infant state by giving it a sense of direction," he said.

A three-day state mourning till October 20 has been declared in Uttarakhand in the honour of the departed leader, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi said.

 

