Three hurt as Trinamool Congress factions clash; police retrieves country bombs

While the three injured were hospitalised, police recovered a few live country bombs from the vandalised car. 

Published: 19th October 2018 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 11:00 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Trinamool Congress for representational purpose (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Three persons were injured and 20 motorbikes were gutted and a panchayat leader's car vandalised during a violent clash between Trinamool Congress factions in Dinhata in Coochbehar district of West Bengal on Thursday.

Trinamool Youth Congress Dinhata-2 block president Arif Hossain said: "Boro Shakdal panchayat president Tapas Das and regional TMC president Manik Barman led an attack by motorbike-borne TMC workers on local TMC Youth worker Rashidul Miya's residence and vandalised and set fire on his residence seeing which locals retaliated causing the attackers to flee on foot leaving their car and motorbikes." He added that the locals set the motorbikes on fire.

However, Tapas Das claimed that they were going to distribute government aid to puja committees when they came under attack from Rashidul Miya's house. 

Dinhata MLA Udayan Guha also claimed that the TMC workers were attacked by 'goons' when they were on the way to distribute government aid to puja committees. 

 

