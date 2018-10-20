No coercive action against Gautam Navlakha, Anand Teltumbde until October 26: Bombay HC

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Pune police should not take any coercive action against activist Gautam Navlakha and Dr Anand Teltumbde until October 26 in the Elgaar Partrishad case, the Bombay High Court said on Friday while hearing petitions filed by Navlakha and Teltumbde.

The two had urged the Court to quash the case against them. As their petition came up for hearing before a division bench of Justices R V More and Bharti Dangre, additional public prosecutor Aruna Kamat-Pai told the court that Navlakha was protected from arrest until October 26 by an order passed by the Supreme Court.

The bench then posted the petitions for hearing on October 26 and said, “No coercive steps shall be taken till the next date of hearing”.

Navlakha nad Teltumbde had urged the court to quash the First Information Report filed against them, claiming that there was no evidence against them and they were being falsely implicated. Navlakha and four others were arrested by Pune police on August 28 on charges of having links with the banned CPI (Maoist). Teltumbde’s house in Goa was searched.