Home Nation

No coercive action against Gautam Navlakha, Anand Teltumbde until October 26: Bombay HC

The two had urged the Court to quash the case against them.

Published: 20th October 2018 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Human rights activist Gautam Navlakha being arrested by the Pune police at his residence . (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Pune police should not take any coercive action against activist Gautam Navlakha and Dr Anand Teltumbde until October 26 in the Elgaar Partrishad case, the Bombay High Court said on Friday while hearing petitions filed by Navlakha and Teltumbde.

The two had urged the Court to quash the case against them. As their petition came up for hearing before a division bench of Justices R V More and Bharti Dangre, additional public prosecutor Aruna Kamat-Pai told the court that Navlakha was protected from arrest until October 26 by an order passed by the Supreme Court.

The bench then posted the petitions for hearing on October 26 and said, “No coercive steps shall be taken till the next date of hearing”.

Navlakha nad Teltumbde had urged the court to quash the First Information Report filed against them, claiming that there was no evidence against them and they were being falsely implicated. Navlakha and four others were arrested by Pune police on August 28 on charges of having links with the banned CPI (Maoist). Teltumbde’s house in Goa was searched.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gautam Navlakha Anand Teltumbde

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
An entry point near the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on 19 October 2018 virtually turned into an area of confrontation after two women of menstruating age attempted to enter the hill shrine. When the women reached the Nadapanathal, 500 metres away fr
Sabarimala entry row: Unprecedented protests force two women to return after failed bid to enter shrine
facebook twitter whatsapp