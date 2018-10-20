Home Nation

Two killed in Durga Puja clashes in Uttar Pradesh

A minor girl and a teenage boy died while a woman sustained bullet injuries during the Vijaya Dashmi festivities late on Friday.

Published: 20th October 2018

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Violence and communal clashes have been reported from many parts of Uttar Pradesh during the idol immersion procession of Goddess Durga, police said on Saturday.

At least a dozen persons have been injured in similar incidents, a government official told IANS, adding that most of the violence was reported from Agra, Kaushambi and Sultanpur.

A seven-year-old girl was run over by a tractor during an immersion procession at Kusa village in Jaunpur. She died on the spot. While a 15-year-old boy, identified as Lokesh of Kutiliya village drowned in a pond during the immersion at Khuljan Devi Dham pond in Pratapgarh.

Anita Singh, 35, sustained bullet injuries during celebratory firing by revellers in the Vikrampur village of Pratapgarh district.

In Sultanpur, there were clashes in Kurebhar area. Police reinforcements was rushed to control the mob.

In Kaushambi, the situation went out of control when immersion procession revellers in Nara village accidentally threw some dry colours on a mosque wall.

Protests turned violent leading to injuries to at least four persons. Stones were pelted from both sides, a police officer said.

There was tension in Badaut of Bagpat district. Clashes broke out after two girls who had come to witness Dusshera effigy burning at the Digambar Jain College complained of misbehaviour by some men.

"There was a minor scuffle and the accused were immediately taken into custody," a police officer said.

In Khandauli area of Agra, clashes broke out after disagreement over the route of the procession in Nagla Asha. All injured have been admitted to hospitals and police is patrolling the violence-hit areas.

