Home Nation

Indian Railways suffers as private players fail to meet wagon delivery targets

Five per cent GST is applicable on wagons, while the GST on raw materials required for wagon productions is 18 per cent.

Published: 21st October 2018 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2018 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A working capital crunch, coupled with lack of critical components, has slowed down the delivery schedule of railway wagons, affecting their availability with the transporter, a senior official said.

"Wagon manufacturers are the mainstay of the railways as 90 per cent of its requirement is met by the private sector. Till October 1, Indian Railways has received only 2,717 of the 12,311 wagons that had been ordered from 10 major players in April," the Railways official told IANS.

Thus, the manufacturers are expected to produce 9,594 wagons, each of which costs Rs 25 lakhs, in the next five months, by March 2019, which seems to be a tall order, industry stakeholders said.

Expressing serious concern over the slow pace of delivery, the Railways has asked wagon manufacturers to improve the supply or face a penalty of two per cent of the value of the order as laid down in the contract, the official said.

According to industry sources, there are issues like lack of working capital and non-availability of critical components like bogeys, couplers, dropgear and airbrake systems from Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO)-approved vendors.

While the price of steel has gone up around 20 per cent to 25 per cent in the recent past, there are also Goods and Services Tax (GST) issues.

Five per cent GST is applicable on wagons, while the GST on raw materials required for wagon productions is 18 per cent.

There are plans to approach the Finance Ministry to resolve the GST issue, industry sources said.

Meanwhile, the Railways has decided to opt for the reverse auction method to decide on its future tender for procurement of 21,758 wagons at an estimated cost of Rs 5,600 crore -- the largest such order for the national transporter.

The order includes nine types of wagons, including covered, flat, open and brake vans to be supplied by the successful bidders in the next two years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Railways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India tour of Australia: Fans imitate their favourite batsman
OH MY GIZMO: Watch this before you upgrade to OnePlus 6T
Gallery
While we all love Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the talent they are, the Ballon d’Or declaration make us wonder every time - What, rather Who, if not the duo..? TNIE explores (Photos | AFP)
Ballon d’Or: 8 great players who missed out on the award to the Messi-Ronaldo show
Vishnu Vishal-starrer 'Silukkuvarupatti Singam'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Bollywood to Kollywood: Films slated to release for Christmas 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp