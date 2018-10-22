Home Nation

Police sensitizes border, launches search operation along IB in Kathua

The border police of Kathua district, along with BSF this afternoon, launched a search operation in Hiranagar and Bobiya belts.

Published: 22nd October 2018 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2018 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir police

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By UNI

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday launched a search operation and sensitised the border as a part of routine exercise.

The men conducted searches in the area and also sensitised the border.

"There were suspects seen in the area but it was a routine exercise," said a police official.

He said Darbar Move offices will reopen in the winter capital on November 5 and in view of that whole security exercise is being conducted.

"The border residents were made aware about any untoward like incident and their timely action," he added.

