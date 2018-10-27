Post Mahinda Rajapaksa​'s swearing-in as Sri Lanka​ PM, Subramanian Swamy​ says will visit Colombo soon

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A day after Mahinda Rajapaksa was sworn as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy said he will soon visit the island nation to raise the issue of the Indian fishermen and will also suggest a solution for resolving the issue of Sri Lankan Tamils.

The BJP leader took to Twitter to inform that he received a call from Sri Lanka's premier Mahinda Rajapaksa, whom he congratulated for being elevated as country's prime minister. The former Sri Lankan president had travelled to India last month on an invitation by the BJP Member of Parliament.

"I was happy to receive a call from Prime Minister Rajapaksha. I congratulated him and said I will come to Colombo soon and raise remaining issues of Sri Lankan Tamils and suggest solutions after consulting Sri Lankan Tamils. I also will raise the Indian fishermen issue with him," Swamy wrote on Twitter.

On Friday, Sri Lankan President Maithripla Sirisena sacked country's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and replaced him with his (Sirisena) predecessor Rajapaksa after the collapse of the governing coalition between Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and United National Party (UNP), New York Times reported.

Sirisena's SLFP and Wickremesinghe's UNP had come together to form the Unity Government in August 2015 following the general elections in the country.

In April, the ousted Prime Minister, Wickremesinghe also survived a no-confidence motion in the country's Parliament that was brought by Rajapaksa's supporters.

Elaborating about his future plans, Swamy added, "Once Namo (Sic) clears my pending demand to declare Ram Setu as a National Heritage Monument I will work for Hindus to be able to walk from Dhanushkodi to Ashok Vatika in Sri Lanka. Once we build Rameshwaram and Ayodhya airports we can have connecting air service to all three places (Sic)."