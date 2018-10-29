Home Nation

Maneka Gandhi asks Missionaries of Charity to return to government adoption system

Maneka Monday met a MoC delegation led by Sister Mary Prema Pierick, who heads the organisation after Mother Teresa, and requested them "to come back into" the CARA system of adoption.

Published: 29th October 2018 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2018 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Missionaries of_Charity

Missionaries of Charity nun Koncilia was recently arrested for allegedly selling newborn babies in Ranchi, Jharkhand (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi Monday asked child-care homes run by the Missionaries of Charity (MoC) to "come back into" the government's system of adoption services.

In 2015, an ideological row erupted between the ministry and the Mother Teresa-founded organisation over issues such as the MoC's denial to give children to separated or divorced parents.

Following this, the Missionaries of Charity decided to stop putting children up for adoption under the government's Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) system.

Maneka Monday met a MoC delegation led by Sister Mary Prema Pierick, who heads the organisation after Mother Teresa, and requested them "to come back into" the CARA system of adoption.

The CARA functions as the nodal body for adoption of children and is mandated to monitor and regulate in-country and inter-country adoptions.

The Union minister said the move aims to bring children living in the 79 MoC homes into family care.

"Prema agreed to my request to work jointly on each of these homes so that the children in the MoC homes can be on-boarded into CARINGS expeditiously," she tweeted.

The Women and Child Development Ministry and the MoC have been involved in a number of rows in the past.

In July this year, Maneka had ordered all states to get the child-care homes run by the MoC inspected, after cases of alleged illegal adoptions carried out by the homes came to light.

A shelter home run by the MoC in Ranchi has allegedly been involved in "selling" three children and "giving away" another one.

Taking cognisance of the cases of alleged illegal adoptions carried out by the MoC in Jharkhand, Maneka ordered all the states to get the child-care homes run by the organisation inspected immediately, the ministry had said in a statement in July.

There was also a conflict in 2015 over the MoCs not allowing adoption by separated or divorced or single parents.

Maneka had then said the government would have to derecognise the organisation if it continued to defy the revised guidelines but the Missionaries of Charity itself decided to stop putting children up for adoption.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maneka Gandhi child-care homes Missionaries of Charity Mother Teresa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp