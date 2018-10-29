Tata Sons boots out #MeToo-tainted Suhel Seth

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Tata Sons has terminated the servies of brand consultant Suhel Seth after several women in #MeToo campaign accused him of sexual misconduct.

Seth will cease to be associated with Tata Sons after his contract with it expires on November 30, according to a report.

Of late, Tata Sons, the holding company of Tata Group, took the decision after reviewing its association with Seth's brand marketing company 'Counselage'.

Six women including model Diandra Soares, filmmaker Natasha Rathore and writer Ira Trivedi had named Seth for sexual harassment.

The marketing expert and writer has featured in four accounts on Twitter: one, an anonymous narrative, and three others, by filmmaker and entrepreneur Natashja Rathore, by journalist Mandakini Gahlot, writer Ishita Yadav and model Diandra Soares.

"Counselage's contract with Tata Sons will end on November 30, 2018," NDTV quoted a Tata Sons spokesperson as saying. The company decided to prematurely end the contract with Suhel Seth's firm Counselage since the allegations emerged, the firmy added.

55-year-old Seth had played a key role in rebuilding the Tata brand after the management crisis hit the firm in 2016, when Cyrus Mistry was removed as chairman of Tata Sons.

Apart from Tata Sons, clients of Seth's firm included Coca-Cola and the Delhi government.