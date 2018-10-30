Home Nation

2019 Lok Sabha polls: Punjab AAP's first list of candidates out

The party also appointed Talwandi Sabo MLA, Prof. Baljinder Kaur as the Chief Spokesperson of the state unit.

Published: 30th October 2018 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2018 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

AAP

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: After talks with the rebel faction failed, the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday announced the names of five candidates in Punjab for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The party also appointed Talwandi Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur as the chief spokesperson of its state unit.

Chairman of the state core committee Principal Budhram and Baljinder Kaur said the party decided to field sitting MPs Bhagwant Mann and Prof. Sadhu Singh from their respective constituencies, Sangrur and Faridkot.

Dr Ravjot Singh will contest from Hoshiarpur, while Narinder Singh Shergill gets Anandpur Sahib. AAP Majha zone in-charge Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal is a candidate from Amritsar.

All the candidates are old members of the party and have worked hard at ground level for the upliftment of the party, Budhram said. He said that fulfilling the aspirations of the workers, the party has allotted tickets to people who are raising the voice of the people of Punjab.

Kaur said the Gujarat model of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh's model have failed drastically at the Centre and the state. “Modi after wresting power has let the people down by deceiving them of the promises made during polls.” She said farmers are agitating throughout the country and unemployment is mounting day by day.

Amarinder came into power with hollow promises of providing jobs to the youth but has now reduced the salaries of government employees, she said. “Farmers of the state are committing suicides due to the government apathy. The education system has completely collapsed in the state.”

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi is working hard to uplift the living standard of the people, she said. “The work done in the field of education, health, water supply is being acknowledged by the media at an international level. The AAP will fight the general elections on Kejriwal’s development model.”

Candidates for the remaining eight seats would be announced later.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2019 Lok Sabha polls aap AAP Punjab candidate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp