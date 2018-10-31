AAP demands President's rule in Goa

By UNI

PANAJI: in Goa on Wednesday demanded dissolution of the state assembly and imposition of President's Rule in the state.

Addressing a press conference in the city, AAP Goa Convenor Elvis Gomes said, ''Governance does not stop. Therefore best thing is to go for President's Rule. The government has done away with 25 per cent expenditure. This shows that they are not in a position to garner revenue. So there is the possibility of going into a debt trap. That is why we are demanding President's Rule so that some respect will be there for administration. People will be able to know who can dispense with some justice. ''

He alleged that state government was merely for the sake of existence and bureaucracy was not taking responsibility.

''We are demanding President's Rule as the state has to come under some semblance of governance,'' he said.

He said if the assembly was dissolved and a caretaker chief minister was appointed then it would be another worry.

''That is why we are demanding complete dissolution of the assembly and President's Rule,'' he said.