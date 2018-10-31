Home Nation

Autonomy of RBI essential, nurtured by government: Finance Ministry

The comments came after reports RBI governor Urjit Patel was on the verge of resigning over the breakdown in relations with the government.

Published: 31st October 2018 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 07:15 AM

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo | Reuters)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid mounting tension between the finance ministry and RBI, the Arun Jaitley-led ministry on Wednesday sought to calm nerves by issuing a statement that it would not undermine the central bank’s autonomy.

The public display of acrimony stems from a lack of communication between RBI top brass and finance ministry officials, sources said. Things would not have come to such a pass if either side cared to lift the phone and talked out their differences.

The finance ministry had to contain the fire after the letters written by Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg to RBI threatening to invoke Section 7 of the RBI Act went public. The legal provision, which has never been used, allows the government to issue directives to the central bank in public interest.

Talks of Section 7 triggered speculations that RBI governor Urjit Patel might resign. Equity markets fell, the rupee breached Rs 74 to a dollar, and the Opposition picked up the issue. A rattled finance ministry soon issued a statement saying the government has “nurtured and respected” RBI’s autonomy.

Sources say Garg’s letters, written in recent weeks on issues ranging from liquidity for NBFC’s, loans to SMEs and capitalisation of banks, were the reason behind the critical speech by RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya accusing the government of undermining the banking regulator’s autonomy.

Finance ministry officials say the only aim of the letters was to nudge RBI to open its eyes to the liquidity problem.

‘Aimed to ease liquidity crisis’

FinMin sources say Garg’s letter was a desperate attempt to force RBI to relax its rigid stand on the liquidity crisis, which is threatening to derail the economy.

RBI RBI vs Centre Urjit Patel

Comments(2)

  • subbaraman
    The Economic Affairs Secretary is intemperate. RBI has shown traditionally considerable degree of restraint
    29 days ago reply

  • PRANAVACHARYA PRABHAKARAN
    RBI mess under UPA era is buried. Nobody will name the culprit and take any responsibility. RBI has autonomy without any responsibility. Supreme Court has all the powers to intervene into Governance of Government but has no responsibility for the millions of cases pending all over the country. Except the PM office everyone is autonomous and a god unto themselves. Why did not these so called autonomous powers lock horns with the Executive during UPA era. They all know well that their lives wont be spared. And it did happen so in many individual's matter who tried to raise voice against UPA government. Thank God
    30 days ago reply
