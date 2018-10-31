Home Nation

M J Akbar appears before Delhi court to record his statement in defamation case filed against Priya Ramani

Akbar had filed the criminal defamation complaint against Ramani alleging she "wilfully" and "maliciously" made imputations against him with the ulterior motive of maligning his reputation.

Published: 31st October 2018 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2018 11:19 PM   |  A+A-

M J Akbar

MJ Akbar who resigned as union minister amid allegation of sexual misconduct at Patiala House Courts in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Union minister M J Akbar, who resigned earlier this month amid sexual harassment allegations, recorded his statement in the defamation case he has filed against journalist Priya Ramani before a Delhi court on Wednesday.

In his testimony recorded before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal, Akbar accused Ramani of “intentionally” making “malicious, fabricated and salacious” allegations to harm his reputation.

I've filed criminal defamation complaint against Priya Ramani for a series of tweets that she published. First one came to my notice on my return from my official tour. The tweet had a link to an article in a magazine called vogue: MJ Akbar in Delhi's Patiala House Court. #MeToo pic.twitter.com/o4RTcAwc8A

— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018

In his statement, Akbar told the court about his credentials and professional background as a journalist and in public life and explained the nature and basis of his complaint against Ramani, who posted a series of tweets under #MeToo accusing the former minister of state for external affairs of predatory behaviour.

Calling defamatory the tweets by Ramani from October 10 to 13, and an article published in Vogue India October 2017, Akbar said, “It has lowered my reputation in the eyes of the right-thinking members of the public, my friends, colleagues, peers and professional and political fraternity, thereby causing irreparable loss to my reputation and goodwill. There was immediate damage because of the scurrilous nature of these concocted and false allegations. I was attacked in a personal capacity about fabricated non-events allegedly done two decades ago.”

The court slated the hearing for recording of statement of other witnesses for November 12.

