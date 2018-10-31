Home Nation

Ministry of Tribal Affairs to revamp research institutes across India

The ministry has acknowledged the urgent need to improve the condition of these institutes and the process will start in the next two-three months, said officials. Currently, there are 25 functional T

Published: 31st October 2018 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2018 10:11 PM   |  A+A-

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Tribal Affairs is planning to conduct a review of the operational conditions of the existing tribal research institutes (TRIs) across India, senior officials familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The ministry has acknowledged the urgent need to improve the condition of these institutes and the process will start in the next two-three months, said officials. Currently, there are 25 functional TRIs.

The function of the TRIs is to conduct research, support evidence-based policy, planning and legislation, undertake capacity building of tribal people and personnel and institutions associated with tribal affairs and disseminate information to raise awareness. TRIs also carry out activities like organising workshops, seminars, making documentaries and organising exchange visits.

The ministry will carry out an assessment of the number of vacancies at TRIs and will gauge if the shortage of human resources is affecting their functioning and the quality of the research. The focus will be to expand research on the socio-economic conditions of tribal communities.

“The ministry has taken note of the fact that the condition of the TRIs needs to be improved. We will carry out a thorough review of the state of the TRIs. There will be a push to motivate scholars to expand the scope of their research. The ministry will bring more focus to research on tribal culture, folklore, educational status of tribal communities, available health facilities and their livelihood options. The idea is not to focus on more data collection but on analysis," said a senior official.

“While some TRIs can be termed as model ones, there is an acute shortage of manpower in others," said the official.

The ministry has developed a digital repository where documents, folks songs, photos and videos of different tribal communities document their lifestyle, eating habits, architecture, education level, traditional art, folk dances and other anthropological details. Currently, the repository has more than 10,000 photographs, videos and publications - a significant part of which have been compiled by the TRIs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tribal research institutes Tribal Affairs ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp