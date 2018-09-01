Home Nation

Arrested activist Vernon Gonsalves' son says charges against his father 'false, laughable'

Vernon Gonsalves, a Mumbai resident, is one of the prominent activists and lawyers whose homes were raided by the Pune Police on August 28 on suspicion they had links with Maoists.

Published: 01st September 2018 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

vernon gonsalves

Rights activists Vernon Gonsalves (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The son of Vernon Gonsalves, one of the five activists arrested for alleged Maoist links, Saturday rejected the police charges against his father and termed them as "laughable".

Vernon Gonsalves, a Mumbai resident, is one of the prominent activists and lawyers whose homes were raided by the Pune Police on August 28 on suspicion they had links with Maoists.

He and four others were later arrested.

His son Sagar Gonsalves said charges against him were false.

The police claimed to have "conclusive proof", including letters seized during the raids, to link the arrested Left-wing activists to Maoists.

"I was present when searches and raids were conducted at our home and I know what police have seized," said Sagar Gonsalves.

He said allegations against his father, made by a top police officer while addressing a press conference Friday, with regards to alleged letters was like "talking in the air".

ALSO READ: Minority community members termed terrorists for questioning Modi government: Activist Vernon Gonsalves' wife

"I could not stop laughing, when the police were levelling false charges with so called letters," he said.

Besides Vernon Gonsalves, the other arrested are Varavara Rao (Hyderabad), Arun Ferreira (Mumbai), Sudha Bharadwaj (Faridabad) and Gautam Navalakha (New Delhi).

The Supreme Court has ordered that the five be kept under house arrest till September 6.

The raids were carried out as part of a probe into the "Elgaar Parishad", an event organised in Pune on December 31, 2017, which allegedly triggered violence at Koregaon-Bhima village in Pune district the next day.

Addressing a press conference here, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Param Bir Singh said an email exchanged between Rona Wilson, an activist, and a Maoist leader, speaks of ending "Modi-raj" with a 'Rajiv Gandhi-type incident'.

READ HERE: Seized letters show Telugu poet Varavara Rao's role in arms procurement: Police

Wilson was arrested in Delhi in June in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence in Maharashtra in January.

Besides Wilson, other activists-lawyers arrested in June by the Pune Police.

They were Sudhir Dhawale (from Mumbai), Surendra Gadling, Shoma Sen and Mahesh Raut (all from Nagpur).

All the activists arrested in June and early this week had links with Maoists, Singh had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
activists arrests Vernon Gonsalves maoist links Bhima Koregaon elgaar parishad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
This Feb. 22, 1982 file photo shows actor and movie director Orson Welles during a press conference in Paris. | AP
50 years in the making, Orson Welles' last film debuts at Venice Film Festival
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case